Elizabeth Ward
1917 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1917
DIED
November 14, 2020
Elizabeth Ward's passing at the age of 102 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX .

Published by Robert Massie Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Robert Massie Riverside Chapel
402 Rio Concho Dr., San Angelo, Texas 76903
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Massie Funeral Home
