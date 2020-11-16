Menu
Elizabeth Weaver
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1931
DIED
November 14, 2020
Elizabeth Weaver's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville, OH .

Published by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Olive Cemetery
., Zanesville, Ohio 43701
Funeral services provided by:
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
