Elizabeth Westbrook
1958 - 2020
BORN
July 20, 1958
DIED
November 24, 2020
Elizabeth Westbrook's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heath-Griffith Funeral Home in Tulsa, OK .

Published by Heath-Griffith Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Heath-Griffith Funeral Chapel
1823 W 51st St., Tulsa, Oklahoma 74107
Dec
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Heath-Griffith Funeral Home Chapel
1823 W 51st St., Tulsa, Oklahoma 74107
Funeral services provided by:
Heath-Griffith Funeral Home
