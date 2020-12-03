Elizabeth Westbrook's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heath-Griffith Funeral Home in Tulsa, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heath-Griffith Funeral Home website.
Published by Heath-Griffith Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
