Our dear mother, Beth Whitaker passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born Elizabeth Fondella Poulsen, May 17, 1933 in Perry, Utah to parents Lawrence H Poulsen and Marcia Ruth Della Peterson. She grew up in Brigham City, UT and graduated from Box Elder High School and attended classes at BYU and Utah State. She met the love of her life, Ted Owen Whitaker, and they were married in the Logan Temple on May 14, 1954 and raised four children together. It's comforting to know she is enjoying a happy reunion with her sweetheart after 33 years.



Mom was a true homemaker and lived a life of service – to her family, friends, and neighbors. She was an avid quilter and made numerous quilts for family members. Her grandkids cherish their high school graduation and wedding quilts. She loved making baby blankets and bibs for all her grandkids and great-grandkids up until her death. She had the ability to make each grandchild feel like they were her favorite. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She spent a lifetime loving and serving them.



Mom was a great cook, baker, canner, and seamstress. Banana nut bread and mustard pickles were her specialties. In her younger days, she loved to camp and fish with her husband. Mom was a loyal friend to many. During the 15 years they lived in Huntington, Utah, they made life-long friendships that she treasured. If you knew mom, you liked her. She had a way to make everyone feel special. She loved people.



She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving wherever she was called, including in the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society. She loved to visit and care for many widows and neighbors.



She loved puzzles. It was a challenge of the family to find the hardest puzzles possible to give her then help her put them together. Many hours of loving conversation and growth were had around the puzzle table. If you visited, you had to find your two pieces.



She is survived by her brother Leon Poulsen (Ann) and her sister Carol Jensen (Gerald) and her children: Danna Stokes, Pam Robinson (Steve), Alan Whitaker (Charmian), and Gloria Wilson (Michael) and by 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and counting.



Her heavenly welcoming committee included her husband, parents, her brother Jim, and sister Joyce.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the 18th Ward church on 531 N 100 W in Brigham City, Utah. Viewing from 10:00 am – 12:00pm, funeral at 12:30 pm. Interment at the Brigham City Cemetery following.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the LDS Perpetual Education Fund. Due to Covid, we ask that all attending please wear a face covering. Our appreciation to the wonderful nurses and aids at Integrity Home Health Care and Ali's Angels… and to her special neighbors for hours of kind loving service in her behalf. A special thanks to Jody Jones who spent many years loving and taking care of our mom. She loves all of you.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.