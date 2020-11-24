Elizabeth Williamson
Elizabeth Williamson, 90, of Kaysville, Utah died peacefully at Legacy House of Park Lane, Farmington, Utah on November 5, 2020. Liz was born in Moline, IL, the first of two children born to David and Ruth Carlson. She attended Northern Illinois State Teachers College completing her Bachelor of Education. She moved west to Southern California teaching elementary school. While living in California, Liz and Derry courted, they married July 28, 1955.
Liz and Derry lived in Pasadena, CA where Derry worked as an engineer and Liz taught first grade until having children. After the birth of their sons, Peter and Matthew, Liz and Derry moved to Utah settling in Kaysville. After raising her family Liz went back to teaching and taught kindergarten and first grade at Kaysville Elementary School and Morgan Elementary School and earned her Master of Education Degree from Westminster College in Salt Lake City.
Upon retirement, Liz and Derry enjoyed traveling to visit relatives in Sweden and other locations in Europe and the States. A loving wife and mother, her greatest joy was her friends and family. Liz was a member of the United Methodist Church and member of American Association of University Women (AAUW), serving on various committees and women's groups. She is survived by her two children, Peter (Lorna), Matthew (Terumi) and Sister Marilyn Jacobson. She was preceded in death by her husband Derry.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for AAUW (https://ww2.aauw.org/donate-gift-new/
), or the Community United Methodist Church (https://community-umc.net
).
A graveside service will be held at Kaysville Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St., Kaysville, Utah.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.