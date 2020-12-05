Menu
Elizabeth Wirick
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 16, 1940
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Bowling Green State University
Elizabeth Wirick's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reeb Funeral Home website.

Published by Reeb Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street, Sylvania, OH 43560
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street, Sylvania, OH 43560
