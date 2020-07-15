Of Pitcarin, age 64, passed away suddenly, on Monday, July 13, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Russell A. Yothers, Jr., who died in 2004.



Loving mother of Theresa Yothers, Russell A. Yothers, III, and Thomas (Sarah Altmeyer) Yothers, all of Pittsburgh.



Adored grandmother of Taylor Elizabeth Yothers.



Sister of Regis (the late Jackie) Dugan, John "Jack" Dugan, Michael (Rita) Dugan, Kevin Dugan, Thomas (Rachel) Dugan, Theresa Dugan, and Catherine (Richard) Bremer.



Preceded in death by siblings, James (surviving spouse, Joanne) Dugan and Margaret (surviving spouse, Robert) Ference.



Also survived by countless nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.



Beth was a cherished friend and caretaker of Josh Marino and Kevin, Bryan, and Kerri Kearns.



Beth worked as a Medical Assistant for over 25 years before eventually retiring from Allegheny Health Network. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved big cats. Beth was a hardworking, devout caretaker, who was always willing to help those in need. Her family was especially proud to say that Beth opened her door to many people over the years and had a passion for giving them a good life and loved to see them succeed.



Friends welcome Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held Friday at 12 Noon.



Beth will be laid to rest in Restland Memorial Park.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all visitors in the funeral home are required to wear face masks or coverings.



Memorial Contributions may be made in Beth's name to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.