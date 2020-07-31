Elizabeth C. Yoxall, age 90 of Monroeville, formerly of Wilkinsburg and East Liberty, on July 29, 2020. Elizabeth is united again with the love of her life, the late James O. Yoxall. Loving mother of Janice (Brian) Ickes, James "Jim" Yoxall, and Joyce (Frank) Sokolowski; Grandma of Brianna and Brandon Ickes and Roman and Kyle Sokolowski; sister of Josie (Dan) Oddo, and the late Margaret Mary, Eileen, and Nora. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sisters; parents, Michael and Delia Kelly Boyle; and brother-in-law, Bob (Carole) Yoxall. Elizabeth, known by Betty or Liz, was a member of North American Martyrs Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling and loved Pittsburgh sports, especially the Pirates. Friends will be received Sunday, August 2 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC.445 Beatty Road Monroeville, PA (412) 856-4747. Please be advised that masks are required and the maximum occupancy is 25 persons at one time. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 3 at St. John Fisher Church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.