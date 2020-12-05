Ella Abbott's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Melenyzer Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Inc. in Charleroi, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ella in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Melenyzer Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Inc. website.
Published by Melenyzer Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
