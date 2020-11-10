Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ella Frazier
1943 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1943
DIED
November 9, 2020
Ella Frazier's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Collins Family Mortuary in Bainbridge, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ella in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Collins Family Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Collins Family Mortuary on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Collins Family Mortuary
502 W. Shotwell Street, Bainbridge, Georgia 39819
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bethel AME Church
207 North Griffin Ave, Attapulgus, Georgia 39815
Funeral services provided by:
Collins Family Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.