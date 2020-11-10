Ella Frazier's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Collins Family Mortuary in Bainbridge, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ella in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Collins Family Mortuary website.
Published by Collins Family Mortuary on Nov. 10, 2020.
