Ella Gray
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1929
DIED
November 23, 2020
Ella Gray's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford, OH .

Published by Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
8580 Gallia Pike, Franklin Furnace, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
I’m so sorry for your loss.
Our Burns Road, Clarktown family was strong, humble and loving. We’re spread all over the country now but we have a common thread.
Teresa Hancock Franz
Neighbor
November 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Polly
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
RIP Aunt Juanita. We love you. Thoughts and prayers to your family, friends and everyone who loved you also.
Chad R Shonkwiler
Family
November 24, 2020