Ella Washington
1922 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1922
DIED
November 9, 2020
Ella Washington's passing at the age of 97 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC in Fort Wayne, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wings of Deliverance Holiness Tabernacle Church
2502 Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46807
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wings of Deliverance Holiness Tabernacle Church
2502 Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46807
Funeral services provided by:
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
