Ellen Margaret DeRosa, 77 years young, of Lansdale, PA passed away July 16, 2020 at 7:03 pm, with her family at her side. She was born to the late Paul and Rose Kelley, March 20, 1943, in Somerville, Massachusetts. Ellen graduated from both Salem State University in 1966 with her Bachelors Degree and received a Masters Degree in Counseling from Villanova University in 1987. Ellen is survived by her loving husband Mike, whom she spent 57 glorious years. She is also survived by her son Michael and his wife Glenna DeRosa, as well as, her three grandchildren, Katie Ellen DeRosa, Justin Leonard DeRosa and Luke Michael DeRosa and their mother Wendy DeRosa. Ellen was predeceased by her son David who passed on July 4, 2018. Ellen was a powerful force in helping children in the local area learn about drugs and alcohol and spent most of her adult professional career as a counselor with Aldersgate in Willow Grove. Ellen served as the President of the Lansdale American Association of University Women (AAUW) where she lead the group for many years and supported worthwhile charities such as Laurel House and lead many book drives. Ellen can best be summed up in a phrase she would say to her children all the time "Intention is the booby prize of life" – in other words, "You can 'intend' to do a lot of things, but nothing gets done until you take action."Ellen was cremated at Raffeo-DiCecco Memorial Home in Norristown after a 5-year battle with Dementia with Lewy Bodies. She is now at peace. In lieu of sending flowers and due to Covid restrictions, the family requests that people make donations in her name for the support of Laurel House in Norristown, PA – www.laurel-house.org.
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.