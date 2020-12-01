Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ellen Hart
1930 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1930
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
St. Vincent DePaul Society
Vincent DePaul Society
Ellen Hart's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown in Youngstown, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ellen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.