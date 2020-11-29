Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ellen Key
1926 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1926
DIED
November 18, 2020
Ellen Key's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua in Joshua, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ellen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Caddo Cemetery
6700 CR 1902, Joshua, Texas 76058
Funeral services provided by:
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.