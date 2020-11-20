Menu
Ellen Laube
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1944
DIED
November 18, 2020
Ellen Laube's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. in Bethlehem, PA .

Published by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Valleyview Baptist Church
2870 Pheasant Drive, Northampton, Pennsylvania
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Valleyview Baptist Church
2870 Pheasant Drive, Northampton, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
To Ellen’s Family,
I started at Aetna with Ellen. We went through training together and she was always so kind to me. No matter where I moved to in our office, she always found me, & would stop by to say wish me a good day. She was a kind and compassionate woman who loved her family and her faith so much, and she was a loyal friend. I will carry the memory of her sweetness & friendship in my heart, always...
Joan E Muniz
Coworker
November 19, 2020
Sorrow is not forever.... Love is. I fondly remember Ellen and worked with her for many years at Aetna. She was a kind and gentle person. She was a proud wife, mother and grandmother. I will always remember her love for God and her famous "sneaker" cookies. Wishing you peace.
LaRee Fegely
Coworker
November 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jack Gerrish
Neighbor
November 19, 2020
Ellen was always a cheerful and devout lady. I had the pleasure of taking care of her and Albert for many years at Dr. Raymond Haggerty's office as his dental hygienist. She always loving spoke of her family, faith, cats, and books. She will be missing by all. Peace to Albert and their family.
Tina and Neil McCardle
Friend
November 19, 2020
To Ellen's family,
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Ellen at Aetna and I remember her as a very God loving person. She always had so much love for her family. RIP Ellen.
Janice Foulke
Coworker
November 19, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Ellen's passing , she was a kind soul.We worked together at Aetna. She is now smiling at us all from God's heaven . God Bless
Dottie Pressley
November 19, 2020