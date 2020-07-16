Ellen Dame Morrill



Returned to her Heavenly Home



Monday, July 13, 2020







Ellen passed away peacefully on the morning of her 95th birthday.



She was born July 13, 1925 in Ogden, UT; to William Fenton and Esther Doul Benson Dame. She was the fourth of their seven children.



Ellen graduated from Ogden High School in 1943 and went on to earn her Associates Degree from Weber Jr. College in 1945. She graduated from Weber State University in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Major in Physical Education.



Ellen married John Carter Flanary on July 18, 1958 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They later divorced May 25, 1963.



She married Charles Rupert (C.R.) Morrill, December 19, 1975 in Kaysville, UT and where sealed March 29, 1991 in the Ogden LDS Temple.



She leaves behind a great posterity with her three children, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren from her first marriage, along with her lovingly inherited children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, from her Eternal Companion, C.R. Morrill. She also leaves behind her ward family whom she loved dearly and was so blessed to be loved and served by them.



Ellen was a valiant servant to her LDS faith and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She carried an immense faith in her Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.



Ellen will be dearly missed. May she rest in peace 'til we meet again.' Love Always!



A private graveside services will be held Saturday, July 18th, 2020 for family only, at the Kaysville City Cemetery. Friends may visit with family Friday, July 17th, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a contribution to Primary Children's Hospital.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.