Ellen Pyle
1952 - 2020
BORN
September 26, 1952
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
delta tau delta
Ellen Pyle's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home website.

Published by Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805
Funeral services provided by:
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
