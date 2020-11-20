Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ellen Quinsey
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1930
DIED
November 18, 2020
Ellen Quinsey's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Faith Funeral Home Inc. in Havana, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ellen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Faith Funeral Home Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Faith Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy., Havana, FL 32333
Nov
21
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Faith Funeral Home and Crematory
6972 Florida / Georgia Highway, Havana, Florida
Nov
21
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy., Havana, FL 32333
Funeral services provided by:
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.