Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ellen Shuber
1933 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1933
DIED
November 13, 2020
Ellen Shuber's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory in Cuyahoga Falls, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ellen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Calling hours
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Nov
19
Committal
11:00a.m.
Northlawn Memorial Gardens
4724 State Rd., Peninsula, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
November 15, 2020