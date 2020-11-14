Menu
Ellen Wittkowski
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1938
DIED
November 12, 2020
Ellen Wittkowski's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MI .

Published by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle
Funeral services provided by:
Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home
Dear Laura, Phil and Family. We are deeply saddened to learn of Aunt Ellen’s passing. We enjoyed her kindness, family gatherings and joy for life. Our thoughts and love are with you, Donna Host, Lisa Grandon and Jennifer Willis
Donna Host
Family
November 13, 2020