Ellie Reynolds passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home, surrounded by her daughters, on July 9, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1934 in Ogden, UT to Henderieka Ooka Alberts and Walter Alma Wadman.
Ellie married Ralph Ingebretsen on January 21, 1954. They lived in Germany and Boston before returning to Ogden. Together they had four beautiful daughters. They later divorced and Ellie married Lt. Gen. Marc C. Reynolds on July 21, 1984 in Las Vegas, NV. They moved to Ohio where they were stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB. They settled back in Ogden after Marc's retirement. Ellie and Marc enjoyed 30 wonderful years together before he passed away on July 21, 2014; their 30-year anniversary.
Ellie was an avid golfer and snow skier. She also enjoyed bowling, water aerobics and playing bridge. Ellie was known to her 33 grand/great-grandchildren as "Glama" because she was the most beautiful, stylish, and sassy grandma around. She loved spending time with her close-knit family and friends.
Ellie was active in her community and had a passion for public service. She was Chairperson of the Ogden Arts Commission, a Drama Director, Camp Director Assistant, and MIA President. She was also active with her military family as a member of the Military Spouses Club and sat on the board of the Hill Aerospace Heritage Foundation of Utah. Ellie earned a B.S. in Business Management from Weber State College and a M.S. in Communications from BYU. She went on to serve as the Director of the Northern Utah March of Dimes and the Development Director for the Weber County Library System where she was successful as a multi-million-dollar fundraiser. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ellie is survived by her daughters, Pam (Randy) Chatelain of Ogden, UT; Lisa Oelke of Ogden, UT; Kristan (Randy) Ingebretsen of El Dorado Hills, CA; Karine (Mike) Kucej of Syracuse, UT; step-son, Scott ( Karen) Reynolds of Chicago, IL; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and sister Barbara Hall of St. George, UT.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lt. Gen. Marc C. Reynolds; stepdaughter, Barbara Reynolds; first husband, Ralph Ingebretsen; sister, Evelyn Wilde; and brother Bobby McKenzie.
The family will hold a private family gathering. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Ellie will be buried with her late husband, Marc, at the U.S. Air Force Academy Cemetery in Colorado Springs, CO.
Her daughters would like to thank their mom's hospice nurse, Robyn Murphy, for her loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lt Gen Marc C. Reynolds Aerospace Center for Education: www.aerospaceutah.org/give.
