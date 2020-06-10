Elma Forbes Thurgood1919 - 2020Grandma, as she was loving known by so many, gracefully entered paradise on June 10, 2020 at her home. There she was greeted by many loved ones from her earthly journey of 100 years of glorious life. Elma was born December 9, 1919 to John Philip Forbes and Ellen Boletta Anderson Forbes. Her life was molded by farm life, the great depression, world wars and the greatest time, she believed, America had to offer. Elma had a wonderful childhood with four sisters and three brothers in Clearfield, Utah. She developed a keen sense of humor and a quick wit. She was an excellent student graduating from Davis High School. She was sealed to her eternal companion, Grant Barber Thurgood, in the Salt lake Temple September 13, 1943 while Grant was home on leave from the navy. Together they built their home in Syracuse, Utah, where they raised their family and lived their whole lives. She successfully nurtured her children with the joy of being able to do hard work, with a thirst for learning, and deep love for Jesus Christ. She led by example. She loved to garden and care for her yard, she had a wonderful, well cared for garden until just three years ago. Elma treasured her relationship with the Savior and her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she served where called. Her open well-worn scriptures were always sitting by her chair. She was a member of the Maplewood Ward. Her favorite calling was ministering to other sisters with her "long-time" companion Nancy Burton. She and Grant served two senior couple missions, one in the Florida Tallahassee Mission and another in Rochester New York Mission. There they were guides in the Martin Harris Home. They also served eight rewarding years in the Ogden Temple. She served many years as a consultant in the Syracuse and Clearfield Family History Centers. She thrilled in telling family history stories to all of us and elated in her Forbes family Scottish identity. Her greatest love was her family, always protecting, encouraging, and praying for them. She and Grant enjoyed having them all live close by. Christmas and the Fourth of July were special times for all be together. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Maurine Echols, Ruth Forbes, and ShirLee Wood, brothers, Myron Forbes, John ""Jack"" Forbes, and Dean Forbes, daughter-in-law Robyn Tucker Thurgood and son-in-law Rickey A. Christensen. She is survived by one sister Carla McCann, and her children Richard Thurgood (Jeany), John Thurgood (Charolette), Alan Thurgood (Barbara), Mary Ellen Christensen, Jeri Kay Waite (Jerry), 17 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 1 great- great-grandchild, as well as a lot of loved nieces and nephews.As a family we would like to thank those that so patiently and lovingly supported mom. Her daughter, Mary, who selflessly became her primary care giver, daughter, Jeri , who spent countless hours nurturing her and her faithful ministering couple Ron and Debbie DeJunker. She loved her caregivers from AFI Advanced Care Rhonda, Sage and Jeanne and her "new daughters" Malia and Shelby.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Legacy Park Stake Center, 2024 South 1475 West, Syracuse. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 13, 2020.