Elma Vincent
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1936
DIED
November 22, 2020
Elma Vincent's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ervin Funeral Chapel in Anniston, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ervin Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Ervin Funeral Chapel on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Ervin Chapel of the Chimes
1518 Brown Avenue, Anniston, Alabama 36201
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jennifer Cemetery
2566 Jenifer Road, Munford, Alabama 36268
Funeral services provided by:
Ervin Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
My auntie Elma was everything when she needed or wanted to be... For me & my children she was the life of the party whether the occasion was happy or sad she would say something and have you laughing even if you where supposed to be mad.
We love and will miss her dearly
Rest in Love
Auntie
Love always Ashanti, Dawn, Cowan, Masquai & Alani
Ashanti Tippins Koonce
Family
November 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. A Mother to all that knew her
Calvin and Tania Freeman and Family
Family
November 25, 2020