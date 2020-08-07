Elmen Erwin Bagnell passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at the age of 90 while surrounded by his family.
He was born to Elmen & Goldie Bagnell in Coalville Utah on November 16, 1929.
Erwin and Malinda married on May 7, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Erwin is survived by his sisters, Thelma Parsons and Ila Devereaux. Children Brian (Cindy), Marcell (Richard), Kent, Kathleen (Mark), 25 grandchildren, 27 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Myrna Nelsen and grandson Brandon Bagnell.
He was a professional wood worker & carpenter, loved building things for others, hunting, fishing, boating, and spending time with family and his grandkids. One of his true joys was helping his grandchildren to build a tree house, zip-line, sail boats to float down the stream, block the stream to create a mini pool, and help with school building projects.
He served many church callings over the years; his favorite was working with the youth in the ward and serving as a bishop.
Viewing will be open to the public Friday August 7, 2020 at the Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street Bountiful Utah from 6:00 pm – 8:00pm. Mask and social distancing is required.
The family will be having a private funeral service on Saturday August 8, 2020. The public is welcome to join us at the city cemetery in Coalville for the graveside service from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to donate to the Huntsman Cancer Center or a charity of your choice
.
Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.