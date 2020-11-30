Menu
Elmer Carron
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1937
DIED
November 21, 2020
Elmer Carron's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones Funeral Home in St. James, MO .

Published by Jones Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jones Funeral Home
200 South Meramec, Saint James, Missouri 65559
Funeral services provided by:
Jones Funeral Home
