Elmer LeRoy "Bud" Gillett, 82, passed away peacefully August 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born November 3, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan to Vernon Cecil Gillett and Mary Delia Phillips.
Bud grew up in Los Angeles, California. After graduating from high school, he completed an LDS Mission to the Eastern States. He moved to Salt Lake City to complete his B.S. degree in Political Science and his Masters of Teaching at the University of Utah. He was introduced to the love of his life, Sherrie Lynn Hyde, by her brother Vaughn. They married on November 21, 1980. Together they raised 4 children. Bud was a dedicated husband and father.
Bud, affectionately known as "Mr. G", taught History and Survival at South Davis Jr. High for 34 years. He also coached basketball, with Vaughn Hyde, for 7 years with 3 consecutive undefeated seasons. He was voted "Teacher of the Year" by his students in 1999.
As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Bud loved teaching the gospel. He served as a gospel doctrine teacher, a Bishop, and he especially loved the 5 years that he taught his primary boys in the West Bountiful 7th Ward. His lifelong dedication to the gospel and love of his Savior were evident to everyone who knew him.
Bud's favorite hobbies included gardening, genealogy, University of Utah sports, golf, and reading books from his personal library.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters Fred W. Teetsell, Esther May Teetsell, Harold R. Petersen, Esther Marie Petersen, Reymund P. Randall, Mona May Randall Fast, Harry Wallace McSwain, and Vernon Gillett. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sherrie; son, Jeff Jacobsen (Cindy), daughter, Jennifer Dale, daughter, Jamee Lavin, daughter, Emily Olsen (Kristian), 15 grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Friday, August 14 from 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary at 295 North Main Street,Bountiful. A family funeral will be held Saturday, August 15th at 11 am. A live stream will be available at https://www.facebook.com/russonbrothersmortuary
Interment will be directly after the funeral at the Bountiful cemetery.
As a family we greatly appreciate the loving care given to Bud by the Creekside staff and Caregivers Support Network.
Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.