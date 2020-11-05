Elmer was a great son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Elmer was a kind man, he never had an enemy. Elmer was an avid pool player, darts player, board games player, fisherman, computer wizard, and had many other hobbies to keep him busy. Like crocheting, Elmer made many blankets and was working on one when he passed away. Elmer was a prankster he pulled many of them on us. Like putting salt in my hot tea instead of sugar. If he pulled one on you it just means he loved you. Elmer and Connie spent many a Holiday with the Andersons, like Thanksgiving. We had a great time and Elmer pulled a good one on them one time. Elmer and Connie got all dressed up, he in his three-piece suit and her in her best dress, and we were all in our pajamas. The laugh was on us, and embarrassment, thank you, Elmer. Elmer could tell stories you couldn't believe, like telling his boss he was pregnant. He was quite the character. Elmer got the last laugh on all of us when he passed away by leaving us 44 $1 bills rolled up in a ball. That was our Elmer!!!





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.