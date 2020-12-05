Menu
Elmer Mason
1940 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1940
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
US Air Force
Elmer Mason's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home in Spencer, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home website.

Published by West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home
