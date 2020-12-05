Elmer Mason's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home in Spencer, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elmer in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home website.
Published by West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
