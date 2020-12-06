Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elmer Parks
1932 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1932
DIED
November 17, 2020
Elmer Parks's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zapata Funeral Home - Matador - Matador in Matador, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elmer in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zapata Funeral Home - Matador - Matador website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Zapata Funeral Home - Matador - Matador on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Funeral Home Matador
1314 Main Street, Matador, Texas 79244
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roaring Springs Cemetery
TX 70 N, Roaring Spring, Texas 79256
Funeral services provided by:
Zapata Funeral Home - Matador - Matador
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.