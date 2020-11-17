Menu
Elmer Ritchie
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1935
DIED
November 15, 2020
Elmer Ritchie's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home website.

Published by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
420 South State Street, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
420 South State Street, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
420 South State Street, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Funeral services provided by:
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
