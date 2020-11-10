Menu
Elmira Huseby
1929 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1929
DIED
November 8, 2020
Elmira Huseby's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Montevideo in Montevideo, MN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home
629 North 3rd St. PO Box 512, Montevideo, Minnesota 56265
Nov
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Our Saviors Lutheran Church (Montevideo)
222 N 5th St, Montevideo, Minnesota 56265
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Montevideo
