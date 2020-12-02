Elmona McWhirter's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Commerce, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elmona in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.
Published by Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.