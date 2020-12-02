Menu
Elmona McWhirter
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1934
DIED
November 25, 2020
Elmona McWhirter's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Commerce, TX .

Published by Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mt. Carmel Cemetery Chapel
South of Hwy 11, Wolfe City, Texas 75496
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Carmel Cemetery Chapel
South of Hwy 11, Wolfe City, Texas 75496
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service
