Elmona McWhirter's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Commerce, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elmona in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Walker & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.