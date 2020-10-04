Eloisa Gonzalez "Grama Loudie"



July 6, 1953 - Sept 30, 2020



Eloisa passed away on Sept 30, 2020 at McKay Dee Hospital due to complications following her heart surgery. She was 67 years young.



Eloisa, the daughter of Antonio Garcia and Deloris Dominguez, was born in Brownsville, Texas and moved to Utah when she was 5 years old and has lived here ever since. She got married on May 6, 1970 to Jesse Gonzalez and together they have 3 children: Rick, Ruben and Bianca Gonzalez; who in turn gave them 7 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren; which also gave them 15 great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren.



Eloisa loved Jesse very much and would often say he was her soul mate. She enjoyed hearing him laugh and seeing his smile but most of all she enjoyed his company. They had plans of growing old together. Jesse was the love of her life. The two of them were married for 50 years and still going strong when she passed away.



She had a degree in teaching and enjoyed working for the Ogden City School District as an Assistant for many years, she retired in 2013.



Eloisa was kindhearted and enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed family get togethers and cooking Sunday breakfast. She really enjoyed going out on weekends for long drives with Jesse and the grand kids.



We all love her with all our hearts and will miss her very much. We know she's flying with the angels and watching over us now.



I love you mom.



Eloisa will be preceded in death by her parents Antonio & Deloris as well as by her brother Jose Garcia and several brother and sister in laws in the Gonzalez family.



Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah. A Viewing for family and friends will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah. A luncheon will follow the Graveside Service at The Botanical Gardens in Ogden in the large pavilion.



