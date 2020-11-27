Menu
Eloise McNeely
1934 - 2020
BORN
July 14, 1934
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Girl Scout
Eloise McNeely's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Community Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eloise in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Community Funeral Home website.

Published by Community Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150
Nov
29
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150
Nov
30
Interment
12:30p.m.
Alabama National Cemetery
3133 Highway 119, Montevallo, Alabama 35115
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home
