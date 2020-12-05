Menu
Eloise Wright
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1947
DIED
December 2, 2020
Eloise Wright's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin in Elgin, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eloise in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin website.

Published by ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME
712 North Avenue C, Elgin, Texas 78621
Dec
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church of Elgin
390 State Highway 95, Elgin, Texas 78621
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin
