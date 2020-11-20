Menu
Elroy Gorsuch
1925 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1925
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
American Diabetes Association
Elroy Gorsuch's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home in Berea, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home
206 Front Street, Berea, OH 44017
Nov
25
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home
206 Front Street, Berea, OH 44017
Funeral services provided by:
Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home
