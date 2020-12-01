Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elsa Pico
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 4, 1941
DIED
November 29, 2020
Elsa Pico's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company in Jersey City, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elsa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Riotto Funeral Home
3205 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City, New Jersey 07306
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
5:00p.m.
St. Nicholas Church
122 Ferry St., Jersey City, New Jersey 07307
Funeral services provided by:
Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.