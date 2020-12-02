Menu
Elsie Adkins
1923 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1923
DIED
November 25, 2020
Elsie Adkins's passing at the age of 96 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown in Taneytown, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elsie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown website.

Published by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
I remember Elsie as very sociable and cheerful. She wanted to be with family.
Faith (Roop) Ginn
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
Elise was an amazing women. She was the best Granny and loved her family deeply. We will love you forever and always. RIP Granny.
Judy Rang
Grandchild
November 29, 2020