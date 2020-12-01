Menu
Elsie Hines
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1937
DIED
November 18, 2020
Elsie Hines's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henry Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Union Baptist Church
, Easton, Maryland
Nov
28
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Union Baptist Church
233 Glenwood Ave, Easton, Maryland 21601
Nov
28
Service
2:00p.m.
Union Baptist Church
, Easton, Maryland
Nov
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Union Baptist Church
223 Glenwood Ave, Easton, Maryland 21601
Nov
28
Interment
3:30p.m.
Richards Memorial Park
Bay Street, Easton, Maryland 21601
Funeral services provided by:
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
