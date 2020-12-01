Menu
Elsie Stidham
1947 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1947
DIED
November 24, 2020
Elsie Stidham's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals in Mount Sterling, KY .

Published by Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Herald & Stewart Home-Funerals, Inc.
1002 Woodford Dr., Mt Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Funeral services provided by:
Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals
