Elton B. Kidd was born September 16, 1930 in Bluffdale, Utah to Bickmore Brigham Kidd and Alice Amelia Turner. On the afternoon of June 23, 2020; he exited this life to eternally join his loving wife who preceded him in death less than two months ago. He was the sixth child (the youngest son) of 8 children. He was known by his nickname "Tony". He was raised on the family farm in Bluffdale, Utah.







Elton attended Jordan High School and left to join the Navy during the Korean War. He initially was a signalman but joined the Underwater Demolition Team and became a member of the Beach Jumper Unit (known as Navy Seals today). Elton elevated to the rank of 1st Class Petty Officer and served aboard the USS Horace A. Bass. He loved the Navy but loved his wife more and when she told him she did not like the danger he was in he reluctantly served the later part of his service in the Navel Reserves.







He met the love of his life and eternal companion at a dance in Herriman, Utah. After meeting Zoma for the first time, Elton told all of his friends, "You can have any girl, but stay away from Zoma. She is the girl I am going to marry." They were married on June 29, 1951 and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on their anniversary in 1962. They raised their family in Layton, Utah where he worked as a Civil Engineer for over 30 years at Hill Air Force Base.







Elton loved swimming, fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed sports and coached little league teams. The family vacations generally centered around camping and fishing. He was clever and resourceful. He could build or fix anything, or at least was unafraid to try. He would tackle any project from building a garage, adding an extension to the house, or rebuilding a car. If he could not find or buy specific materials he needed to fix the car or other mechanisms, he would kludge the repairs by salvaging components from other devices and modify them to fit his purpose.







Church was an essential part of his life and he served in several callings including Ward Clerk, Elders Quorum President, Counselor in the Bishopric, etc. He was unafraid to work hard and enjoyed being of service up until his physical health failed him. Over 60 years Elton and Zoma lived in their Layton home, however due to declining health coupled with a desire to be closer to family, they moved to Draper. In his later life, he battled dementia and several physical challenges until his body simply wore out. He greatly missed his wife and wanted to be with her.







He is survived by his children, Randall E. Kidd (Bonnie), Marcia Lynn McNeill (Dan), Lori Kaye Barnes, Jason Paul Kidd (Karen), 19 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and his siblings Joanne Allred, and Mary Alice Adolphson. He is preceded in death by his wife Zoma, daughter Connie Lee Toyn, his parents, and his other five siblings. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a small graveside service on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Kaysville Cemetery. A small family viewing will be held just before the service. For anyone interested in honoring Elton's life of service, please consider donating to Primary Children's Hospital, a dementia association, or other charitable organization of your choice in his name.









