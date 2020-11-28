Menu
Elton Ristesund
1925 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1925
DIED
November 23, 2020
Elton Ristesund's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Willoughby Funeral Home Inc in Howard, SD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Willoughby Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Willoughby Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Willoughby Funeral Home and Cremation Options
301 North Main Street, Howard, South Dakota 57349
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Willoughby Funeral Home and Cremation Options
301 North Main Street, Howard, South Dakota 57349
Funeral services provided by:
Willoughby Funeral Home Inc
