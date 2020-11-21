Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eluminia Elizalde
1922 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1922
DIED
November 19, 2020
Eluminia Elizalde's passing at the age of 98 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville in Beeville, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eluminia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Trevino Funeral Home
401 West Springer, Beeville, Texas 78102
Nov
28
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
Saint James Catholic Church
605 S. Alta Vista St., Beeville, Texas 78102
Nov
28
Interment
3:00p.m.
Our Lady of Victory Cemetery # 2
Old Houston Hwy, Beeville, Texas 78102
Funeral services provided by:
Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.