Elva Hubbard
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1934
DIED
November 19, 2020
Elva Hubbard's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc in Selma, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
5441 Alabama Highway 41, Sardis, Alabama 36775
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
5441 Alabama Highway 41, Sardis, Alabama 36775
Funeral services provided by:
Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc
