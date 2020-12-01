Menu
Elvin Acres
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 6, 1935
DIED
September 9, 2020
Elvin Acres's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by West-Murley Funeral Home - Oneida in Oneida, TN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
West-Murley Funeral Home
18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, Tennessee 37841
Funeral services provided by:
West-Murley Funeral Home - Oneida
