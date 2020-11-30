Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elvin Adams
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1940
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Moose Lodge
Trinity Lutheran Church
VFW
Elvin Adams's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw in Paw Paw, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elvin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
721 Pine Street, Paw Paw, Michigan 79079
Dec
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
721 Pine Street, Paw Paw, Michigan 79079
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.