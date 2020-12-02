Menu
Elvin Cook
1958 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1958
DIED
October 10, 2020
ABOUT
National Guard
United States Army
Elvin Cook's passing at the age of 62 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Benson Funeral & Cremation Services in Mt. Holly, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Benson Funeral & Cremation Services website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Harvest Church
7429 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28214
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
