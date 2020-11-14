Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elvin Ellison
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 7, 1931
DIED
November 12, 2020
Elvin Ellison's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton in Clanton, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elvin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ellison Memorial Funeral Home
1709 Lay Dam Road, Clanton, Alabama 35045
Funeral services provided by:
Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.