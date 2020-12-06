Menu
Elvina Johnson
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1930
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Elvina Johnson's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Escude' Funeral Home of Simmesport - Simmesport in Simmesport, LA .

Published by Escude' Funeral Home of Simmesport - Simmesport on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport
625 Main St., Simmesport, Louisiana 71369
Nov
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport
625 Main St., Simmesport, Louisiana 71369
Nov
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
657 Main St., Simmesport, Louisiana 71369
Funeral services provided by:
Escude' Funeral Home of Simmesport - Simmesport
