Elvina Johnson's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Escude' Funeral Home of Simmesport - Simmesport in Simmesport, LA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elvina in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Escude' Funeral Home of Simmesport - Simmesport website.
Published by Escude' Funeral Home of Simmesport - Simmesport on Dec. 6, 2020.
